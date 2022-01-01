Pensacola American restaurants you'll love

Toast

Ruby Slipper Cafe image

 

Ruby Slipper Cafe

509 S Palafox St, Pensacola

Avg 4.6 (2650 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Eggs Cochon$15.00
Apple-braised pork debris over a housemade buttermilk biscuit with two poached eggs and hollandaise
Three Little Pigs Omelet$13.50
Applewood-smoked bacon, ham & sausage with swiss cheese. Served with a buttermilk biscuit and choice of side
Bacon Praline Pancakes$12.00
Our Classic Buttermilk Pancakes filled with Applewood-Smoked Bacon and Toasted Pecans, topped with a warm brown sugar & butter caramel sauce. Served with applewood-smoked bacon and an orange slice
Carmen's Lunch Bar & Tapas image

 

Carmen's Lunch Bar & Tapas

407 SOUTH PALAFOX ST STE B, PENSACOLA

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Comb Kale & Thai Crab Chowder (GF)$17.00
Organic green kale, honey white balsamic dressing, candied walnuts & 3 types of fresh seasonal fruit or berries.
Cup of Thai Yellow Curry Crab Chowder.
Spanish Crab Melt$16.00
local jumbo lump crab, chorizo sausage, Manchego cheese, lemon, saffron, arugula
Kale Salad (GF)$9.00
Organic green kale, honey white balsamic dressing, candied walnuts & 3 types of fresh seasonal fruit or berries.
VooDoo BBQ image

 

VooDoo BBQ

1741 E 9 Mile Rd #9, Pensacola

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Signature Pulled Pork Sandwich$6.49
Seasoned with our signature VooDoo spices and smoked in house daily for (12) hours with your choice of signature bbq sauce. Served on your choice of white or wheat bun. Make it a combo by adding a side and a drink.
Signature Pulled Pork Platter$11.89
Seasoned with our signature VooDoo spices and smoked in house daily for (12) hours. Served with two sides and cornbread.
Monster Wings
Large meaty smoked wings and then flash fried to perfection with your choice of VooDoo dry rub or tossed in Buffalo, Mojo or Jerk sauce. Make it a combo by adding a side and a drink.
