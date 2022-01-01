Pensacola burger restaurants you'll love
Must-try burger restaurants in Pensacola
More about Brown Bagger Food Truck
Brown Bagger Food Truck
3808 N 12th Avenue, Pensacola
|Popular items
|Fried Brussels
|$3.99
A crowd favorite! If you even think you might like these, we suggest you get them. Served with our house Bagger Sauce, you are in for a treat. Who knew Brussels could be this good?
|Single Cheese Burger
|$8.00
1/4 lb Wagyu patty, choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo mustard and ketchup on a fresh baked potato bun.
|Handcut Fries
|$2.79
Hand-cut daily! We take pride in our fries. Probably because we have to put so much work into them everyday. Served with our house made Bagger Sauce and signature shake. No corners cut on these bad boys.