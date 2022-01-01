Pensacola sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Pensacola
More about Brown Bagger Food Truck
Brown Bagger Food Truck
3808 N 12th Avenue, Pensacola
Popular items
Fried Brussels
$3.99
A crowd favorite! If you even think you might like these, we suggest you get them. Served with our house Bagger Sauce, you are in for a treat. Who knew Brussels could be this good?
Single Cheese Burger
$8.00
1/4 lb Wagyu patty, choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo mustard and ketchup on a fresh baked potato bun.
Handcut Fries
$2.79
Hand-cut daily! We take pride in our fries. Probably because we have to put so much work into them everyday. Served with our house made Bagger Sauce and signature shake. No corners cut on these bad boys.
More about Hip Pocket Deli
Hip Pocket Deli
4124 Barrancas Ave., Pensacola
Popular items
Gyro
$10.30
Beef and Lamb Gyro Meat, Feta Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Tzatziki Sauce on Pita Bread
Fish and Chips
$15.47
Lightly Breaded and Fried Caribbean Grouper with Greek Fries (Fries with Greek Seasoning) and 2 Hushpuppies
Muffaletta
$12.00
Sicilian Bread, Ham, Salami, Capicola, Mortadella, Swiss Cheese, Provolone Cheese, Olive Salad - toasted and pressed sandwich