Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
California rolls in
Pensacola
/
Pensacola
/
California Rolls
Pensacola restaurants that serve california rolls
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
The Jellyfish Restaurant & Bar
13700 Perdido Key Dr, Pensacola
Avg 4.4
(1257 reviews)
California Roll
$8.00
More about The Jellyfish Restaurant & Bar
Rock N Roll Sushi
8714 Beulah Road, Pensacola
No reviews yet
California Roll
$6.75
Crab stick, avocado, cucumber inside.
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
Browse other tasty dishes in Pensacola
Chili
French Toast
Cookies
Curry
Eel
Chicken Sandwiches
Kale Salad
Calamari
More near Pensacola to explore
Orange Beach
Avg 4.2
(16 restaurants)
Fairhope
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Fort Walton Beach
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Gulf Shores
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Destin
No reviews yet
Foley
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Gulf Breeze
Avg 5
(6 restaurants)
Crestview
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Milton
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Crestview
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Daphne
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Mobile
Avg 4.5
(68 restaurants)
Panama City
Avg 4.6
(17 restaurants)
Gulfport
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Dothan
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(822 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1303 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(113 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(457 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(248 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(397 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston