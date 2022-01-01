Chicken salad in Pensacola
Pensacola restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Carmen's Lunch Bar & Tapas
Carmen's Lunch Bar & Tapas
407 SOUTH PALAFOX ST STE B, PENSACOLA
|Scoop Chicken Salad (GF)
|$7.00
|Combo Green Salad & Scoop Chicken Salad (GF)
|$15.00
Mixed greens, carrot, red cabbage, cucumber, sweet pepper, pumpkin seeds, white balsamic vinaigrette.
Scoop of our Chicken Salad.
|Chicken Salad Plate (GF)
|$14.00
Chicken salad with celery, golden raisins, light mayo, basil & almonds served over mixed greens, honey white balsamic dressing, cucumbers, strawberries, red grapes & GF crackers
More about VooDoo BBQ
VooDoo BBQ
1741 E 9 Mile Rd #9, Pensacola
|Chicken Salad Bayou Salad
|$11.99
Fresh cut romaine and iceberg lettuce mixed and served with tomato wedges, cucumber, red onions, shredded cheddar cheese & homemade croutons. Topped with Smoked chicken breast combined with our house-made chipotle ranch, pecans, celery, and green onions. and VooDoo onion crisps.
|Jerk Chicken Bayou Salad
|$12.99
Fresh cut romaine and iceberg lettuce mixed and served with tomato wedges, cucumber, red onions, shredded cheddar cheese & homemade croutons. Topped with marinated in Jerk spices and smoked to perfection and VooDoo onion crisps.
|Chicken Salad Po-boy
|$7.79
Smoked chicken breast combined with our house-made chipolte ranch, pecans, celery, and green onions, dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and spicy mayo. Served on Leidenheimer French bread. Make it a combo by adding a side and a drink.