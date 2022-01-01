Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Pensacola

Pensacola restaurants
Pensacola restaurants that serve chicken salad

Carmen's Lunch Bar & Tapas

407 SOUTH PALAFOX ST STE B, PENSACOLA

Scoop Chicken Salad (GF)$7.00
Combo Green Salad & Scoop Chicken Salad (GF)$15.00
Mixed greens, carrot, red cabbage, cucumber, sweet pepper, pumpkin seeds, white balsamic vinaigrette.
Scoop of our Chicken Salad.
Chicken Salad Plate (GF)$14.00
Chicken salad with celery, golden raisins, light mayo, basil & almonds served over mixed greens, honey white balsamic dressing, cucumbers, strawberries, red grapes & GF crackers
VooDoo BBQ

1741 E 9 Mile Rd #9, Pensacola

Chicken Salad Bayou Salad$11.99
Fresh cut romaine and iceberg lettuce mixed and served with tomato wedges, cucumber, red onions, shredded cheddar cheese & homemade croutons. Topped with Smoked chicken breast combined with our house-made chipotle ranch, pecans, celery, and green onions. and VooDoo onion crisps.
Jerk Chicken Bayou Salad$12.99
Fresh cut romaine and iceberg lettuce mixed and served with tomato wedges, cucumber, red onions, shredded cheddar cheese & homemade croutons. Topped with marinated in Jerk spices and smoked to perfection and VooDoo onion crisps.
Chicken Salad Po-boy$7.79
Smoked chicken breast combined with our house-made chipolte ranch, pecans, celery, and green onions, dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and spicy mayo. Served on Leidenheimer French bread. Make it a combo by adding a side and a drink.
