Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chips and salsa in
Pensacola
/
Pensacola
/
Chips And Salsa
Pensacola restaurants that serve chips and salsa
Tacos Mexicanos College Location
1014 underwood ave. #A, Pensacola
No reviews yet
Chips&salsa
$2.80
More about Tacos Mexicanos College Location
Tacos Mexicanos Downtown
50 East Garden Street, Pensacola
No reviews yet
Chips&salsa
$2.80
More about Tacos Mexicanos Downtown
Browse other tasty dishes in Pensacola
Grilled Chicken
Sweet Potato Fries
Filet Mignon
Pumpkin Cheesecake
Chili
Philly Cheesesteaks
Wedge Salad
Key Lime Pies
More near Pensacola to explore
Orange Beach
Avg 4.3
(23 restaurants)
Fairhope
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Fort Walton Beach
Avg 4.8
(14 restaurants)
Gulf Shores
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Destin
No reviews yet
Foley
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Gulf Breeze
Avg 5
(7 restaurants)
Crestview
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Milton
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Crestview
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Daphne
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Mobile
Avg 4.5
(84 restaurants)
Panama City
Avg 4.6
(16 restaurants)
Gulfport
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Dothan
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(896 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1465 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(144 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(543 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(293 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(446 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston