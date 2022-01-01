Crab cakes in Pensacola
Pensacola restaurants that serve crab cakes
Pearl & Horn
3 W Main Street, Pensacola
|Mini Crab Cakes
|$15.00
lump crab cakes, chipotle ranch, old bay, lemon
George Bistro + Bar
6205 N. 9th Avenue, PENSACOLA
|Crab Cakes Eggs Benedict
|$25.00
lump crab cakes topped with poached eggs, grilled asparagus, roasted red bell pepper cayenne aioli, served with berry melon salad along with a choice of mixed green salad, grits, or hand cut rosemary sea salt fries
|Mini Crab Cakes
|$15.00
lump crab cakes, chipotle aioli, lemon