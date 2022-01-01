Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crab cakes in Pensacola

Pensacola restaurants
Pensacola restaurants that serve crab cakes

Consumer pic

 

Pearl & Horn

3 W Main Street, Pensacola

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mini Crab Cakes$15.00
lump crab cakes, chipotle ranch, old bay, lemon
More about Pearl & Horn
Item pic

 

George Bistro + Bar

6205 N. 9th Avenue, PENSACOLA

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Cakes Eggs Benedict$25.00
lump crab cakes topped with poached eggs, grilled asparagus, roasted red bell pepper cayenne aioli, served with berry melon salad along with a choice of mixed green salad, grits, or hand cut rosemary sea salt fries
Mini Crab Cakes$15.00
lump crab cakes, chipotle aioli, lemon
More about George Bistro + Bar
The Aragon Cafe image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Aragon Cafe

47 N 9th Ave, PENSACOLA

Avg 4.6 (250 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crab Cakes$12.99
3 Homemade Gulf Crab Cakes on a bed of spring mix with Remoulade Sauce
More about Aragon Cafe

