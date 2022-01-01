Egg benedict in Pensacola
Pensacola restaurants that serve egg benedict
Pearl & Horn
3 W Main Street, Pensacola
|Smoked Salmon Eggs Benedict
|$17.00
Nordic smoked salmon, avocado, pickled onions, capers, poached eggs, English muffin, dill hollandaise, served with rosemary waffle fries & curry ketchup or mixed greens side salad
|Classic Eggs Benedict
|$15.00
Applewood smoked Canadian bacon, sautéed spinach, poached eggs, English muffin, chive cayenne hollandaise, served with rosemary waffle fries & curry ketchup or mixed greens side salad
George Bistro + Bar
6205 N. 9th Avenue, PENSACOLA
|Crab Cakes Eggs Benedict
|$25.00
lump crab cakes topped with poached eggs, grilled asparagus, roasted red bell pepper cayenne aioli, served with berry melon salad along with a choice of mixed green salad, grits, or hand cut rosemary sea salt fries