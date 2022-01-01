Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg benedict in Pensacola

Pensacola restaurants
Pensacola restaurants that serve egg benedict

Item pic

 

Pearl & Horn

3 W Main Street, Pensacola

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoked Salmon Eggs Benedict$17.00
Nordic smoked salmon, avocado, pickled onions, capers, poached eggs, English muffin, dill hollandaise, served with rosemary waffle fries & curry ketchup or mixed greens side salad
Classic Eggs Benedict$15.00
Applewood smoked Canadian bacon, sautéed spinach, poached eggs, English muffin, chive cayenne hollandaise, served with rosemary waffle fries & curry ketchup or mixed greens side salad
More about Pearl & Horn
Item pic

 

George Bistro + Bar

6205 N. 9th Avenue, PENSACOLA

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Cakes Eggs Benedict$25.00
lump crab cakes topped with poached eggs, grilled asparagus, roasted red bell pepper cayenne aioli, served with berry melon salad along with a choice of mixed green salad, grits, or hand cut rosemary sea salt fries
More about George Bistro + Bar

