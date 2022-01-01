Greek salad in Pensacola
Pensacola restaurants that serve greek salad
George Bistro + Bar
6205 N. 9th Avenue, PENSACOLA
|Greek Salad
|$15.00
romaine and mixed greens tossed in a herb red wine vinaigrette with tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, bell peppers, radishes, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, with feta cheese and house made lemon mint yogurt sauce
Hip Pocket Deli
4124 Barrancas Ave., Pensacola
|Greek Salad
|$10.30
Feta Cheese, Egg, Kalamata Olives, Pepperoncini, Cucumbers, Tomatoes and Onions on Fresh Greens Mix.
Add Gyro or Grilled Chicken