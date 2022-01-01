Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in Pensacola

Go
Pensacola restaurants
Toast

Pensacola restaurants that serve greek salad

Consumer pic

 

George Bistro + Bar

6205 N. 9th Avenue, PENSACOLA

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Salad$15.00
romaine and mixed greens tossed in a herb red wine vinaigrette with tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, bell peppers, radishes, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, with feta cheese and house made lemon mint yogurt sauce
More about George Bistro + Bar
Item pic

 

Hip Pocket Deli

4124 Barrancas Ave., Pensacola

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Salad$10.30
Feta Cheese, Egg, Kalamata Olives, Pepperoncini, Cucumbers, Tomatoes and Onions on Fresh Greens Mix.
Add Gyro or Grilled Chicken
More about Hip Pocket Deli
Paul's Pizza image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Paul's Pizza

13700 Perdido Key, Pensacola

Avg 4.6 (54 reviews)
Takeout
Greek Salad$11.99
More about Paul's Pizza

Browse other tasty dishes in Pensacola

Cheeseburgers

Waffles

Fish And Chips

Shrimp Rolls

Chicken Sandwiches

Boneless Wings

Lobsters

Key Lime Pies

Map

More near Pensacola to explore

Orange Beach

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

Fairhope

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Fort Walton Beach

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Gulf Shores

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Destin

No reviews yet

Foley

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Gulf Breeze

Avg 5 (6 restaurants)

Crestview

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Milton

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Crestview

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Daphne

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Mobile

Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)

Panama City

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Gulfport

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Dothan

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (822 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1303 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (397 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston