Jerk chicken in Pensacola

Pensacola restaurants
Pensacola restaurants that serve jerk chicken

Juan’s Flying Burrito - Pensacola

200 South Alcaniz St, Pensacola

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Jerk Chicken Street Tacos$12.00
3 Tacos filled with jerk chicken, cilantro, diced white onions, cotija cheese, on grilled white corn tortillas, with lime wedge on the side
More about Juan’s Flying Burrito - Pensacola
Voodoo BBQ-Pensacola

1741 E 9 Mile Rd #9, Pensacola

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Jerk Chicken Sandwich$6.99
Marinated in Jerk spices and smoked to perfection served with our signature jerk BBQ sauce on your choice of white or wheat bun. Make it a combo by adding a side and a drink.
Jerk Chicken Bayou Salad$12.99
Fresh cut romaine and iceberg lettuce mixed and served with tomato wedges, cucumber, red onions, shredded cheddar cheese & homemade croutons. Topped with marinated in Jerk spices and smoked to perfection and VooDoo onion crisps.
Jerk Chicken Stuffed Tater$8.29
Tater topped with marinated in Jerk spices and smoked to perfection, butter, cheese, and green onions. Sour cream served on the side. Make it a combo by adding a side and a drink.
More about Voodoo BBQ-Pensacola

