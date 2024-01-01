Jerk chicken in Pensacola
Juan’s Flying Burrito - Pensacola
200 South Alcaniz St, Pensacola
|Jerk Chicken Street Tacos
|$12.00
3 Tacos filled with jerk chicken, cilantro, diced white onions, cotija cheese, on grilled white corn tortillas, with lime wedge on the side
More about Voodoo BBQ-Pensacola
Voodoo BBQ-Pensacola
1741 E 9 Mile Rd #9, Pensacola
|Jerk Chicken Sandwich
|$6.99
Marinated in Jerk spices and smoked to perfection served with our signature jerk BBQ sauce on your choice of white or wheat bun. Make it a combo by adding a side and a drink.
|Jerk Chicken Bayou Salad
|$12.99
Fresh cut romaine and iceberg lettuce mixed and served with tomato wedges, cucumber, red onions, shredded cheddar cheese & homemade croutons. Topped with marinated in Jerk spices and smoked to perfection and VooDoo onion crisps.
|Jerk Chicken Stuffed Tater
|$8.29
Tater topped with marinated in Jerk spices and smoked to perfection, butter, cheese, and green onions. Sour cream served on the side. Make it a combo by adding a side and a drink.