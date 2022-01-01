Mushroom burgers in Pensacola
Brown Bagger Food Truck
3808 N 12th Avenue, Pensacola
|Mushroom Swiss Burger COMBO
|$12.00
A Bagger fave! Grilled mushrooms and our high grade Swiss cheese make a beautiful couple. Comes with your choice of regular toppings and served on a fresh baked potato bun. Served with your choice of side, a Bagger sauce and drink.
|Double Mushroom Swiss Burger COMBO
|$15.00
A Bagger fave! Two 1/4 lb Wagyu beef patties topped with our high grade Swiss and grilled mushrooms. An amazing combination! Your choice of regular toppings included and served on a fresh baked potato bun. Served with your choice of side, Bagger sauce and a drink.
|Mushroom Swiss Burger
|$9.00
A Bagger fave! Grilled mushrooms and our high grade Swiss cheese make a beautiful couple. Comes with your choice of regular toppings and served on a fresh baked potato bun.