Omelettes in Pensacola

Pensacola restaurants that serve omelettes

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Jellyfish Restaurant & Bar - Perdido Key

13700 Perdido Key Dr, Pensacola

Avg 4.4 (1257 reviews)
Takeout
Egg Omelette (Tamago)$4.00
George Bistro + Bar

6205 N. 9th Avenue, PENSACOLA

No reviews yet
Takeout
Coastal Omelette$21.00
crab, shrimp, tomatoes, scallions, gruyère cheese, topped with avocado cilantro lime jalapeño sauce and fresh pico de gallo, served with berry melon salad along with a choice of mixed green salad, grits, or hand cut rosemary sea salt fries
