Pho in Pensacola

Eurasian Bistro - N Davis Hwy - 10015 N DAVIS HWY, SUITE 600
10015 N DAVIS HWY, SUITE 600, Pensacola
|Beef Stew Pho - Phở Bò Kho
|$16.50
Vietnamese beef stew over rice noodles
|Meatball Beef Pho - Phở Bò Viên
|$13.75
Richly-seasoned beef broth is ladled over rice noodles and beef meatballs
|Special Combination Pho - Phở Đặc Biệt
|$17.75
Richly-seasoned beef broth is ladled over rice noodles and sliced steak, meat ball, and brisket
Eurasian Bistro - Downtown Pensacola - 3 W Main St.
3 W Main St., Pensacola
|Chicken Pho - Phở Gà
|$15.75
Richly-seasoned chicken broth is ladled over rice noodles and chicken breast meat
|Brisket Beef Pho - Phở Bò Nạm
|$16.75
Richly-seasoned beef broth is ladled over rice noodles and sliced beef brisket