Pho in Pensacola

Pensacola restaurants
Pensacola restaurants that serve pho

Eurasian Bistro - N Davis Hwy - 10015 N DAVIS HWY, SUITE 600

10015 N DAVIS HWY, SUITE 600, Pensacola

Beef Stew Pho - Phở Bò Kho$16.50
Vietnamese beef stew over rice noodles
Meatball Beef Pho - Phở Bò Viên$13.75
Richly-seasoned beef broth is ladled over rice noodles and beef meatballs
Special Combination Pho - Phở Đặc Biệt$17.75
Richly-seasoned beef broth is ladled over rice noodles and sliced steak, meat ball, and brisket
Eurasian Bistro - Downtown Pensacola - 3 W Main St.

3 W Main St., Pensacola

Chicken Pho - Phở Gà$15.75
Richly-seasoned chicken broth is ladled over rice noodles and chicken breast meat
Brisket Beef Pho - Phở Bò Nạm$16.75
Richly-seasoned beef broth is ladled over rice noodles and sliced beef brisket
