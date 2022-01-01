Pies in Pensacola

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

The Jellyfish Restaurant & Bar image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Jellyfish Restaurant & Bar

13700 Perdido Key Dr, Pensacola

Avg 4.4 (1257 reviews)
Takeout
Key Lime Pie$7.00
Peanut Butter Pie$8.00
More about The Jellyfish Restaurant & Bar
Item pic

 

Pearl & Horn

3 W Main Street, Pensacola

No reviews yet
Takeout
Key Lime Pie$7.00
Traditional key lime pie, Key West key limes & fresh lime zest with a second layer of key lime cream all in a buttery graham cracker crust finished with a whipped cream border and a key lime mirror glaze
More about Pearl & Horn
0e7b3e4d-0a90-4af9-87b5-aaba7b329c4f image

 

Carmen's Lunch Bar & Tapas

407 SOUTH PALAFOX ST STE B, PENSACOLA

No reviews yet
Takeout
Stracotto Beef Pie (GF)$14.00
Beef chuck slow cooked with red wine, onions, garlic, porcini mushrooms, thyme, rosemary. Topped with sugar snaps, carrot-whipped potatoes and baked in the oven.
Cuban Pork Plantain Pie (GF)$14.00
Slow-roasted pork, spicy red sauce, chopped sweet plantains with sour cream & black bean salsa.
More about Carmen's Lunch Bar & Tapas
Pieology 8095 image

 

Pieology 8095

5100 N 9th Ave, Pensacola

No reviews yet
Create Your Own Pie$7.95
More about Pieology 8095

