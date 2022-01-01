Pies in Pensacola
Pensacola restaurants that serve pies
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
The Jellyfish Restaurant & Bar
13700 Perdido Key Dr, Pensacola
|Key Lime Pie
|$7.00
|Peanut Butter Pie
|$8.00
Pearl & Horn
3 W Main Street, Pensacola
|Key Lime Pie
|$7.00
Traditional key lime pie, Key West key limes & fresh lime zest with a second layer of key lime cream all in a buttery graham cracker crust finished with a whipped cream border and a key lime mirror glaze
Carmen's Lunch Bar & Tapas
407 SOUTH PALAFOX ST STE B, PENSACOLA
|Stracotto Beef Pie (GF)
|$14.00
Beef chuck slow cooked with red wine, onions, garlic, porcini mushrooms, thyme, rosemary. Topped with sugar snaps, carrot-whipped potatoes and baked in the oven.
|Cuban Pork Plantain Pie (GF)
|$14.00
Slow-roasted pork, spicy red sauce, chopped sweet plantains with sour cream & black bean salsa.