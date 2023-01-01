Po boy in Pensacola
Pensacola restaurants that serve po boy
Restaurant Nola
523 East Gregory Street, Pensacola
|Shrimp Po Boy
|$0.00
|Geaux Geaux Shrimp Po Boy
|$0.00
|Roast Beef Debris Po Boy
|$0.00
Voodoo BBQ-Pensacola
1741 E 9 Mile Rd #9, Pensacola
|Signature Pulled Pork Po-Boy
|$7.99
Seasoned with our signature VooDoo spices and smoked in house daily for (12) hours dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and spicy mayo. Served on Leidenheimer French bread. Make it a combo by adding a side and a drink.
|Shrimp Po-Boy
|$9.99
Hand-breaded fried shrimp po boy cooked to order dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and spicy mayo. Served on Leidenheimer French bread. Make it a combo by adding a side and a drink.
|Pulled Chicken Po-Boy
|$8.49
Pulled Cajun chicken with a mix of both white and dark meat with your choice of signature bbq sauce, dressed with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and spicy mayo. Served on Leidenheimer French bread. Make it a combo by adding a side and a drink.