Seafood gumbo in Pensacola

Pensacola restaurants
Pensacola restaurants that serve seafood gumbo

The Jellyfish Restaurant & Bar image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Jellyfish Restaurant & Bar - Perdido Key

13700 Perdido Key Dr, Pensacola

Avg 4.4 (1257 reviews)
Takeout
Bowl of Seafood Gumbo$8.00
Cup of Seafood Gumbo$6.00
More about The Jellyfish Restaurant & Bar - Perdido Key
Kingfisher image

 

Kingfisher

1500 Barrancas Ave., Pensacola

No reviews yet
Takeout
Seafood Gumbo$5.00
More about Kingfisher

