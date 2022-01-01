Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Seaweed salad in
Pensacola
/
Pensacola
/
Seaweed Salad
Pensacola restaurants that serve seaweed salad
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
The Jellyfish Restaurant & Bar
13700 Perdido Key Dr, Pensacola
Avg 4.4
(1257 reviews)
Seaweed Salad
$5.00
More about The Jellyfish Restaurant & Bar
Rock N Roll Sushi
8714 Beulah Road, Pensacola
No reviews yet
Seaweed Salad
$5.20
Sweet and savory wakame seaweed on spring mix.
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
