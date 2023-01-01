Short ribs in Pensacola
Pensacola restaurants that serve short ribs
Pearl & Horn
3 W Main Street, Pensacola
|Short Rib Smash Burger
|$19.00
Braised short ribs between 2 Angus beef patties, gruyère cheese, cremini mushrooms, pickled onions, horseradish aioli, served with your choice of rosemary waffle fries & curry ketchup, kale wasabi tricolor slaw, or mixed greens salad
George Bistro + Bar
6205 N. 9th Avenue, PENSACOLA
|Short Rib Mac + Cheese
|$22.00
orecchiette pasta with sharp cheddar, mozzarella, creamy alfredo sauce, and our 48-hour braised short ribs
|Side Short Ribs
|$18.00
|Short Ribs + Mushroom Ravioli
|$36.00
72-hour braised short ribs, wild mushroom parmesan ravioli, wild mushrooms, demi-glace, cream sauce, chives