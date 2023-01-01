Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Short ribs in Pensacola

Pensacola restaurants
Pensacola restaurants that serve short ribs

Item pic

 

Pearl & Horn

3 W Main Street, Pensacola

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Short Rib Smash Burger$19.00
Braised short ribs between 2 Angus beef patties, gruyère cheese, cremini mushrooms, pickled onions, horseradish aioli, served with your choice of rosemary waffle fries & curry ketchup, kale wasabi tricolor slaw, or mixed greens salad
More about Pearl & Horn
Item pic

 

George Bistro + Bar

6205 N. 9th Avenue, PENSACOLA

No reviews yet
Takeout
Short Rib Mac + Cheese$22.00
orecchiette pasta with sharp cheddar, mozzarella, creamy alfredo sauce, and our 48-hour braised short ribs
Side Short Ribs$18.00
Short Ribs + Mushroom Ravioli$36.00
72-hour braised short ribs, wild mushroom parmesan ravioli, wild mushrooms, demi-glace, cream sauce, chives
More about George Bistro + Bar

