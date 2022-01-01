Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Wedge salad in
Pensacola
/
Pensacola
/
Wedge Salad
Pensacola restaurants that serve wedge salad
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
The Jellyfish Restaurant & Bar
13700 Perdido Key Dr, Pensacola
Avg 4.4
(1257 reviews)
Wedge Salad
$9.00
More about The Jellyfish Restaurant & Bar
Pearl & Horn
3 W Main Street, Pensacola
No reviews yet
Wedge Salad
$12.00
Crisp lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, bacon, onions, chives, blue cheese dressing
More about Pearl & Horn
