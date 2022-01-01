Go
Peony Modern Chinese Kitchen image

Peony Modern Chinese Kitchen

Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

10317 Main Street

Bellevue, WA 98004

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

10317 Main Street, Bellevue WA 98004

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Barrio Luchador

No reviews yet

Honoring Mexico's al pastor tacos & other street food favorites in a brash Airstream trailer

Bake's Place Bar & Bistro

No reviews yet

Bake's Place is a bar, bistro and live music venue that exudes atmosphere and elegance. We have the most dynamic outdoor patio space in the region and are perfect for any size event

Evergreens

No reviews yet

We aim to provide healthy, all natural, convenient, and fully-satisfying meal options in a fun environment for those who find themselves always on-the-go. Why? Because we are those people, too! Thank you so much for your support, we appreciate your business!

Dough Zone - Downtown Bellevue

No reviews yet

Dough Zone Dumpling House was established in Seattle in 2014. The motivation behind the creation of Dough Zone was a desire to bring traditional homemade Chinese comfort food into a modern setting. We specialize in authentic Chinese buns like Q-Bao (Pan Fried Buns), Xiao Long Bao (Soup Dumplings), and a variety of distinct, regional Chinese noodles.

Peony Modern Chinese Kitchen

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston