People's Pressed

We thrive off the high vibrations that come from fresh cold-pressed juices, clean eats and raw energy. We’re here to connect, support and make positive food choices readily available for our community.

141 Union Street

Popular Items

Simply Green$9.00
cucumber, apple, kale, celery and lemon
Golden Glow$9.00
pineapple, cucumber, turmeric, ginger, celery and lime
Avo & Hemp Seed
gluten-free toast topped with creamy avocado, greens, hemp and pepitas seeds, lemon juice, and pink salt
PB Dream
spinach, house made peanut butter, hemp seeds, plant protein, and almond milk
Bikini Bottom$7.00
pineapple, mango, banana, fresh squeezed orange juice, and coconut water, topped with bee pollen
Wellness Shot$4.00
2 oz concentrated shot of lemon, ginger, celery, green apple, and cayenne pepper
Rainbow Bowl$9.29
organic acai, banana, and blueberries topped with gluten-free granola, banana, strawberries, kiwi, blueberries, coconut, and chia seeds, drizzled with honey. Due to late produce deliveries there may be menu substitutions.
Signature Acai$9.29
organic acai, banana, and blueberries topped with gluten-free granola, banana, strawberries, hemp seeds, pepitas, and coconut, drizzled with honey
Choco Thicc Shake
banana, house-made peanut butter, chocolate vegan protein, cacao, agave, and oat milk
Almond Butter Me Up$9.29
organic acai, banana, and blueberries topped with gluten-free granola, banana, strawberries, house-made almond butter, cacao nibs, coconut, and goji berries, drizzled with honey. If we are out of any superfoods, we will be substituting with either hemp seeds or chia seeds. Thank you!
Location

New Bedford MA

SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
