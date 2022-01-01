People's Pressed

Go
Come check out our new location in Padanaram Village! We thrive off the high vibrations that come from fresh cold-pressed juices, clean eats and raw energy. We’re here to connect, support and make positive food choices readily available for our community.

Popular Items

Rainbow Bowl$9.29
organic acai, banana, and blueberries topped with gluten-free granola, banana strawberries, kiwi, blueberries, coconut, and chia seeds, drizzled
with honey
Sweet Stuff$7.00
strawberries, banana, and oat milk, topped with fresh strawberries
PB Dream$7.49
spinach, banana, hemp seeds, plant protein, house-made peanut butter and almond milk, topped with hemp seeds
Choco Thicc Shake$7.49
house-made peanut butter, plant protein, agave, banana, cacao, and oat milk, topped with cacao nibs
Avo Hemp Pepitas$7.00
gluten-free toast topped with creamy avocado, greens, hemp and pepitas seeds, lemon juice,and pink salt
Bikini Bottom$7.00
pineapple, mango, banana, fresh squeezed orange juice, and coconut water, topped with bee pollen
Kiddie Bowl$6.00
organic acai, banana, and blueberries topped withbanana, strawberries, drizzled with honey
Signature$9.29
organic acai, banana, and blueberries topped with gluten-free granola, banana, strawberries, hemp seeds, pepitas, and coconut, drizzled with honey
Almond Butter Me Up$9.29
organic acai, banana, and blueberries topped with gluten-free granola, banana, strawberries, house-made almond butter, cacao nibs, coconut, and goji berries, drizzled with honey
Queen Bee$9.79
organic pink dragon fruit, banana, pineapple, and coconut water, topped with bee pollen
Location

242 Elm St,

Dartmouth MA

Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
