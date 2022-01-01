Peoria restaurants you'll love

Peoria restaurants
Toast
  • Peoria

Peoria's top cuisines

Pizza

Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad

Indian
Greek
Must-try Peoria restaurants

Revolu. Modern Taqueria + Bar - Peoria image

 

Revolu. Modern Taqueria + Bar - Peoria

15703 N 83rd Ave 110, Peoria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
CHICKEN TAQUITOS$12.00
Hand Crafted Chicken Taquitos + Chipotle Aioli + Avocado Crema + Pico + Lettuce + Cotija Cheese
ELOTE$8.00
Shaved Grilled Corn + Chipotle Aioli + Cotija Cheese + Ancho Chile Dust + Lime
SALSA TRIO$5.00
Roasted Tomato + Pineapple Habanero + Charred Tomatillo + House Made Chips
More about Revolu. Modern Taqueria + Bar - Peoria
Sanctuary Cafe image

 

Sanctuary Cafe

8866B W Thunderbird Rd, Peoria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Quinoa Egg Bowl$5.95
A delicious Fresh made to order Egg bowl made With Quinoa, tomatoes, spinach, mushrooms and topped with fresh avocado.
Horchata Latte
This is our house Drink. Double shot of Espresso With 2oz of our secret Horchata blend with whole milk topped with cinnamon sugar. * dairy substitutes are
available.
Horchata latte Iced
Double shot with horchata flavor 2oz
More about Sanctuary Cafe
Mochilero Kitchen AZ - SMB image

 

Mochilero Kitchen AZ - SMB

6791 West Happy Valley Road, Peoria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chix Tinga Enchiladas$15.00
Seasonal Vegetable Bowl$12.00
Short Rib Enchiladas$18.00
More about Mochilero Kitchen AZ - SMB
P83 image

 

P83

8395 West Thunderbird, Peoria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Kids Quesadilla$3.99
Cheddar cheese + side of sour-cream
L - Chicken Bowl$8.99
rice, beans, lettuce, pico, guac, cheese, lime dressing, grilled peppers + your choice of salsa
Breakfast Bowls$4.99
Eggs, Potatoes, Cheddar Cheese & Spicy mayo
More about P83
The Rec Pizza & Dogs image

 

The Rec Pizza & Dogs

20340 North Lake Pleasant Road, Peoria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
MED - Detroiter$14.00
Cheese, Red Sauce, Pepperoni
Personal Detroiter$9.00
Cheese, Red Sauce, Pepperoni
LRG - Detroiter$22.00
Cheese, Red Sauce, Pepperoni
More about The Rec Pizza & Dogs
Biryani Bowl image

 

Biryani Bowl

8960 W Bell RD Suite 110, Peoria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Samosa$5.99
Chicken Tikka Tacos$7.99
Gongura Masakali Paneer Biryani$13.99
More about Biryani Bowl
Greek Palace image

SALADS • GYROS • FRENCH FRIES

Greek Palace

10006 W Happy Valley Rd, PEORIA

Avg 4.4 (946 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Kabob Plate$18.99
Marinated pieces of chicken breast flamed to perfection with lettuce, onion, tomatoes and our tzatziki sauce
Gyros Plate$17.99
Thinly sliced layers of seasoned lamb and beef broiled on a vertical skewer with onion, tomatoes and our tzatziki sauce
Hummus$8.99
Blended Chickpeas, Tahini, Olive Oil, and Garlic and Lemon Juice
More about Greek Palace
Serra Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse image

 

Serra Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse

16160 N 83rd Ave,, Peoria

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Serra Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse
Thai Chili 2 Go - Peoria image

 

Thai Chili 2 Go

16955 N 75th ave #105, Peoria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Red Curry$11.00
Coconut milk, red curry paste, carrots, zucchini, bamboo shoots, bell pepper, and basil.
Panang Curry$11.00
Coconut milk, basil, bell peppers, and Panang curry paste.
Thai Dumplings--$6.00
6 Crispy chicken dumplings served with our Hoisin Sauce.
More about Thai Chili 2 Go
Banner pic

 

Twist Hot Chicken

8386 w thunderbird rd, peoria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Twist Hot Chicken
Restaurant banner

 

Chef Peter's Bistro - Peoria

19260 N. Westbrook Parkway, Peoria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Chef Peter's Bistro - Peoria
Restaurant banner

 

Smokey Joe's Hot Dogs

10617 W. Adela Dr, PEORIA

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Smokey Joe's Hot Dogs

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Peoria

Tacos

Quesadillas

Burritos

Chips And Salsa

