Peoria restaurants you'll love

More about Revolu. Modern Taqueria + Bar - Peoria
Revolu. Modern Taqueria + Bar - Peoria
15703 N 83rd Ave 110, Peoria
|Popular items
|CHICKEN TAQUITOS
|$12.00
Hand Crafted Chicken Taquitos + Chipotle Aioli + Avocado Crema + Pico + Lettuce + Cotija Cheese
|ELOTE
|$8.00
Shaved Grilled Corn + Chipotle Aioli + Cotija Cheese + Ancho Chile Dust + Lime
|SALSA TRIO
|$5.00
Roasted Tomato + Pineapple Habanero + Charred Tomatillo + House Made Chips
More about Sanctuary Cafe
Sanctuary Cafe
8866B W Thunderbird Rd, Peoria
|Popular items
|Quinoa Egg Bowl
|$5.95
A delicious Fresh made to order Egg bowl made With Quinoa, tomatoes, spinach, mushrooms and topped with fresh avocado.
|Horchata Latte
This is our house Drink. Double shot of Espresso With 2oz of our secret Horchata blend with whole milk topped with cinnamon sugar. * dairy substitutes are
available.
|Horchata latte Iced
Double shot with horchata flavor 2oz
More about Mochilero Kitchen AZ - SMB
Mochilero Kitchen AZ - SMB
6791 West Happy Valley Road, Peoria
|Popular items
|Chix Tinga Enchiladas
|$15.00
|Seasonal Vegetable Bowl
|$12.00
|Short Rib Enchiladas
|$18.00
More about P83
P83
8395 West Thunderbird, Peoria
|Popular items
|Kids Quesadilla
|$3.99
Cheddar cheese + side of sour-cream
|L - Chicken Bowl
|$8.99
rice, beans, lettuce, pico, guac, cheese, lime dressing, grilled peppers + your choice of salsa
|Breakfast Bowls
|$4.99
Eggs, Potatoes, Cheddar Cheese & Spicy mayo
More about The Rec Pizza & Dogs
The Rec Pizza & Dogs
20340 North Lake Pleasant Road, Peoria
|Popular items
|MED - Detroiter
|$14.00
Cheese, Red Sauce, Pepperoni
|Personal Detroiter
|$9.00
Cheese, Red Sauce, Pepperoni
|LRG - Detroiter
|$22.00
Cheese, Red Sauce, Pepperoni
More about Biryani Bowl
Biryani Bowl
8960 W Bell RD Suite 110, Peoria
|Popular items
|Samosa
|$5.99
|Chicken Tikka Tacos
|$7.99
|Gongura Masakali Paneer Biryani
|$13.99
More about Greek Palace
SALADS • GYROS • FRENCH FRIES
Greek Palace
10006 W Happy Valley Rd, PEORIA
|Popular items
|Chicken Kabob Plate
|$18.99
Marinated pieces of chicken breast flamed to perfection with lettuce, onion, tomatoes and our tzatziki sauce
|Gyros Plate
|$17.99
Thinly sliced layers of seasoned lamb and beef broiled on a vertical skewer with onion, tomatoes and our tzatziki sauce
|Hummus
|$8.99
Blended Chickpeas, Tahini, Olive Oil, and Garlic and Lemon Juice
More about Serra Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse
Serra Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse
16160 N 83rd Ave,, Peoria
More about Thai Chili 2 Go
Thai Chili 2 Go
16955 N 75th ave #105, Peoria
|Popular items
|Red Curry
|$11.00
Coconut milk, red curry paste, carrots, zucchini, bamboo shoots, bell pepper, and basil.
|Panang Curry
|$11.00
Coconut milk, basil, bell peppers, and Panang curry paste.
|Thai Dumplings--
|$6.00
6 Crispy chicken dumplings served with our Hoisin Sauce.
More about Twist Hot Chicken
Twist Hot Chicken
8386 w thunderbird rd, peoria
More about Chef Peter's Bistro - Peoria
Chef Peter's Bistro - Peoria
19260 N. Westbrook Parkway, Peoria
More about Smokey Joe's Hot Dogs
Smokey Joe's Hot Dogs
10617 W. Adela Dr, PEORIA