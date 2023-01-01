Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ceviche in Peoria

Go
Peoria restaurants
Toast

Peoria restaurants that serve ceviche

Mochilero Kitchen AZ - SMB image

 

Mochilero Kitchen AZ - SMB - 6791 West Happy Valley Road Suite 100

6791 West Happy Valley Road, Peoria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Ceviche$16.00
More about Mochilero Kitchen AZ - SMB - 6791 West Happy Valley Road Suite 100
Restaurant banner

 

The VIG - West - 9824 W Northern Ave Suite 1845, Peoria, AZ 85345 -

9824 W Northern Ave Suite 1845, Peoria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp & Crab Ceviche$19.00
Lime poached shrimp, blue crab, cucumber, red onion, radish, avocado, pepitas, pomegranate seeds, and corn chips
More about The VIG - West - 9824 W Northern Ave Suite 1845, Peoria, AZ 85345 -

Browse other tasty dishes in Peoria

Bean Burritos

Cheese Enchiladas

Quesadillas

Cobb Salad

Carne Asada Burritos

Short Ribs

Shrimp Tacos

Avocado Toast

Map

More near Peoria to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (362 restaurants)

Scottsdale

Avg 4.4 (168 restaurants)

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)

Goodyear

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Cave Creek

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Avondale

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Surprise

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Tolleson

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (362 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (140 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (32 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (630 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (854 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (642 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (778 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (892 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston