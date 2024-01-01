Chicken pitas in Peoria
Peoria restaurants that serve chicken pitas
The Stetson Social
8245 W. Happy Valley Rd, Peoria
|Chicken Pita
|$15.00
Grilled Chicken, tomatoes, red onion, tzatziki, olive tapenade
SALADS • GYROS • FRENCH FRIES
Greek Palace
10006 W Happy Valley Rd, PEORIA
|Chicken Gyros Pita
|$15.99
|Chicken Shawarma Pita
|$15.99
Marinated chicken breast and thigh broiled on a vertical skewer with lettuce, onion, tomatoes and our garlic sauce
|Chicken Kabab Pita
|$15.99
Marinated pieces of chicken breast flamed to perfection with lettuce, onion, tomatoes and our tzatziki sauce