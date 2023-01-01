Chicken sandwiches in Peoria
Peoria restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about The Kitchen - Tucson
The Kitchen - Tucson
8401 North Scenic Drive, Tucson
|#3 Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Crispy Chicken Brest with Mayo and Lettuce!
More about Twist Hot Chicken - Thunderbird
Twist Hot Chicken - Thunderbird
8386 w thunderbird rd, peoria
|Vegan Korean BBQ hot chicken sandwich
|$15.00
Vegan chicken,pickles, house slaw, house made spicy Korean BBQ sauce.
|Korean BBQ hot chicken sandwich
|$12.00
Fried chicken, pickles, house slaw, house made spicy Korean BBQ sauce.