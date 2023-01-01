Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Peoria

Peoria restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Item pic

 

The Kitchen - Tucson

8401 North Scenic Drive, Tucson

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
#3 Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Crispy Chicken Brest with Mayo and Lettuce!
More about The Kitchen - Tucson
Item pic

 

Twist Hot Chicken - Thunderbird

8386 w thunderbird rd, peoria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Vegan Korean BBQ hot chicken sandwich$15.00
Vegan chicken,pickles, house slaw, house made spicy Korean BBQ sauce.
Korean BBQ hot chicken sandwich$12.00
Fried chicken, pickles, house slaw, house made spicy Korean BBQ sauce.
More about Twist Hot Chicken - Thunderbird

