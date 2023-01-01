Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken soup in Peoria

Go
Peoria restaurants
Toast

Peoria restaurants that serve chicken soup

Consumer pic

 

SALAD WORLD

8390 West Cactus Road, Peoria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Tortilla Soup$3.49
Chicken Noodle Soup$3.49
More about SALAD WORLD
Greek Palace image

SALADS • GYROS • FRENCH FRIES

Greek Palace

10006 W Happy Valley Rd, PEORIA

Avg 4.4 (946 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Lemon Rice Soup$7.99
More about Greek Palace

Browse other tasty dishes in Peoria

Quesadillas

Chicken Salad

Chilaquiles

Cheese Enchiladas

Nachos

Cheesecake

Mac And Cheese

Corn Dogs

Map

More near Peoria to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (348 restaurants)

Scottsdale

Avg 4.4 (159 restaurants)

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Goodyear

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Surprise

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Avondale

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Cave Creek

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Tolleson

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (348 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (133 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (28 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (587 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (789 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (421 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (592 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (700 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (841 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston