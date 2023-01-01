Chicken wraps in Peoria
Peoria restaurants that serve chicken wraps
More about Lakeside Bar & Grill - 9980 W Happy Valley Parkway STE 1102
Lakeside Bar & Grill - 9980 W Happy Valley Parkway STE 1102
9980 West Happy Valley Parkway, Peoria
|CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP
|$13.99
fried chicken breast, buffalo sauce, pickles, cheese sauce, coleslaw, and housemade chipotle ranch on a brioche bun
|CHICKEN FAJITA LETTUCE WRAPS
|$14.99
grilled fajita chicken, peppers and onions in baby romaine leaves. With pico de gallo.
More about The Kitchen - Tucson
The Kitchen - Tucson
8401 North Scenic Drive, Tucson
|Buffalo Ranch Chicken Wrap
|$12.00
Grilled Chicken tossed in Sweat Baby Ray's wing sauce with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, & cool Ranch dressing wrapped in one of our south of the board 14 in tortillas. Served cold for the Hot summer days! Add fries to make it a meal!