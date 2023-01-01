Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Peoria

Peoria restaurants
Peoria restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Lakeside Bar & Grill - 9980 W Happy Valley Parkway STE 1102

9980 West Happy Valley Parkway, Peoria

CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP$13.99
fried chicken breast, buffalo sauce, pickles, cheese sauce, coleslaw, and housemade chipotle ranch on a brioche bun
CHICKEN FAJITA LETTUCE WRAPS$14.99
grilled fajita chicken, peppers and onions in baby romaine leaves. With pico de gallo.
More about Lakeside Bar & Grill - 9980 W Happy Valley Parkway STE 1102
The Kitchen - Tucson

8401 North Scenic Drive, Tucson

Buffalo Ranch Chicken Wrap$12.00
Grilled Chicken tossed in Sweat Baby Ray's wing sauce with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, & cool Ranch dressing wrapped in one of our south of the board 14 in tortillas. Served cold for the Hot summer days! Add fries to make it a meal!
More about The Kitchen - Tucson

