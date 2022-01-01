Chips and salsa in Peoria

Go
Peoria restaurants
Toast

Peoria restaurants that serve chips and salsa

Mochilero Kitchen AZ - SMB image

 

Mochilero Kitchen AZ - SMB

6791 West Happy Valley Road, Peoria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salsa & Chips$5.00
More about Mochilero Kitchen AZ - SMB
Chips & Salsa image

 

P83

8395 West Thunderbird, Peoria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chips & Salsa$2.99
Chips + salsa
More about P83

Browse other tasty dishes in Peoria

Quesadillas

Tacos

Map

More near Peoria to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Scottsdale

Avg 4.4 (90 restaurants)

Glendale

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Surprise

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Cave Creek

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Goodyear

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Avondale

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Tolleson

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (81 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston