Croissants in Peoria
Peoria restaurants that serve croissants
Hash Kitchen - Peoria
9780 W Northern Ave, Peoria
|Croissant Burger
|$17.00
smashed burger / caramelized onion / applewood smoked bacon / american cheese / crispy hash brown / fried egg / hollandaise
Bully Brew Co - 9828 West Northern Avenue
9828 West Northern Avenue, Peoria
|Breakfast Croissant
|$8.99
Two fluffy eggs, green onions, tomato + havarti cheese on a buttery croissant with your choice of protein: bacon, sausage or ham.