Croissants in Peoria

Peoria restaurants
Peoria restaurants that serve croissants

Item pic

 

Hash Kitchen - Peoria

9780 W Northern Ave, Peoria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Croissant Burger$17.00
smashed burger / caramelized onion / applewood smoked bacon / american cheese / crispy hash brown / fried egg / hollandaise
More about Hash Kitchen - Peoria
Main pic

 

Bully Brew Co - 9828 West Northern Avenue

9828 West Northern Avenue, Peoria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Breakfast Croissant$8.99
Two fluffy eggs, green onions, tomato + havarti cheese on a buttery croissant with your choice of protein: bacon, sausage or ham.
More about Bully Brew Co - 9828 West Northern Avenue
Item pic

 

Hash Kitchen - Arrowhead

16222 N 83rd Ave, Peoria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Croissant Burger$17.00
smashed burger / caramelized onion / applewood smoked bacon / american cheese / crispy hash brown / fried egg / hollandaise
More about Hash Kitchen - Arrowhead

