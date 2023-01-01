Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Fish burritos in
Peoria
/
Peoria
/
Fish Burritos
Peoria restaurants that serve fish burritos
Brushfire Taco y Tapas
8395 West Thunderbird, Peoria
No reviews yet
L-Fish Burrito
$13.49
More about Brushfire Taco y Tapas
Brushfire tacos y tapas- Happy valley location
3650 West Happy Valley Road, Glendale
No reviews yet
L-Fish Burrito
$13.49
More about Brushfire tacos y tapas- Happy valley location
Browse other tasty dishes in Peoria
Veggie Burritos
Pancakes
Greek Salad
Salmon
Al Pastor Tacos
Chicken Burritos
Cheeseburgers
Burritos
More near Peoria to explore
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(360 restaurants)
Scottsdale
Avg 4.4
(167 restaurants)
Glendale
Avg 4.4
(56 restaurants)
Goodyear
Avg 4.6
(17 restaurants)
Cave Creek
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Avondale
Avg 4.6
(16 restaurants)
Surprise
Avg 4.3
(15 restaurants)
Paradise Valley
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Tolleson
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(360 restaurants)
Prescott
Avg 4.6
(18 restaurants)
Flagstaff
Avg 4.4
(59 restaurants)
Tucson
Avg 4.3
(140 restaurants)
Yuma
Avg 4
(32 restaurants)
Sierra Vista
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(624 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(850 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(452 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(641 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(769 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(883 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston