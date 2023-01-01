Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
French fries in
Peoria
/
Peoria
/
French Fries
Peoria restaurants that serve french fries
The Kitchen - Tucson
8401 North Scenic Drive, Tucson
No reviews yet
French Fries
$5.00
More about The Kitchen - Tucson
The Rec Pizza and Detroit Eats - Lake Pleasant Rd (99th) and Beardley
20340 North Lake Pleasant Road, Peoria
No reviews yet
French Fries
$4.00
More about The Rec Pizza and Detroit Eats - Lake Pleasant Rd (99th) and Beardley
Browse other tasty dishes in Peoria
Chicken Burritos
Chicken Soup
Chips And Salsa
Quesadillas
Greek Salad
Tacos
Nachos
Chicken Salad
More near Peoria to explore
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(358 restaurants)
Scottsdale
Avg 4.4
(161 restaurants)
Glendale
Avg 4.4
(55 restaurants)
Goodyear
Avg 4.6
(17 restaurants)
Surprise
Avg 4.3
(15 restaurants)
Avondale
Avg 4.6
(15 restaurants)
Cave Creek
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Paradise Valley
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Tolleson
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(358 restaurants)
Prescott
Avg 4.6
(19 restaurants)
Flagstaff
Avg 4.4
(60 restaurants)
Tucson
Avg 4.3
(138 restaurants)
Yuma
Avg 4
(30 restaurants)
Sierra Vista
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(603 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(830 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(438 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(621 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(738 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(863 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston