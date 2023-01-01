Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French fries in Peoria

Go
Peoria restaurants
Toast

Peoria restaurants that serve french fries

Item pic

 

The Kitchen - Tucson

8401 North Scenic Drive, Tucson

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
French Fries$5.00
More about The Kitchen - Tucson
Consumer pic

 

The Rec Pizza and Detroit Eats - Lake Pleasant Rd (99th) and Beardley

20340 North Lake Pleasant Road, Peoria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
French Fries$4.00
More about The Rec Pizza and Detroit Eats - Lake Pleasant Rd (99th) and Beardley

Browse other tasty dishes in Peoria

Chicken Burritos

Chicken Soup

Chips And Salsa

Quesadillas

Greek Salad

Tacos

Nachos

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Peoria to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (358 restaurants)

Scottsdale

Avg 4.4 (161 restaurants)

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Goodyear

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Surprise

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Avondale

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Cave Creek

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Tolleson

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (358 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (138 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (30 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (603 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (830 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (438 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (621 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (738 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (863 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston