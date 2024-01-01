Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Jalapeno poppers in
Peoria
/
Peoria
/
Jalapeno Poppers
Peoria restaurants that serve jalapeno poppers
The Stetson Social
8245 W. Happy Valley Rd, Peoria
No reviews yet
Jalapeno Popper
$19.00
More about The Stetson Social
SALADS • GYROS • FRENCH FRIES
Greek Palace
10006 W Happy Valley Rd, PEORIA
Avg 4.4
(946 reviews)
Jalapeno Poppers
$11.99
More about Greek Palace
