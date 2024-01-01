Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lentil soup in Peoria

Go
Peoria restaurants
Toast

Peoria restaurants that serve lentil soup

Item pic

 

Sicilian Butcher - Peoria

9780 W Northern Ave, Peoria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lentil Soup$13.00
aromatic herbs & vegetables + e.v.o.o.
More about Sicilian Butcher - Peoria
Item pic

SALADS • GYROS • FRENCH FRIES

Greek Palace

10006 W Happy Valley Rd, PEORIA

Avg 4.4 (946 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lentil Soup$6.99
More about Greek Palace

Browse other tasty dishes in Peoria

Cheesecake

Burritos

Tortas

Chicken Sandwiches

Caesar Salad

Mac And Cheese

Avocado Toast

Pudding

Map

More near Peoria to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (429 restaurants)

Scottsdale

Avg 4.4 (210 restaurants)

Glendale

Avg 4.3 (67 restaurants)

Goodyear

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

Surprise

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Avondale

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Cave Creek

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Tolleson

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (429 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (186 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (41 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (769 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (955 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (563 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (732 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (924 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1047 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston