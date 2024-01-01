Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Margherita pizza in
Peoria
/
Peoria
/
Margherita Pizza
Peoria restaurants that serve margherita pizza
Sicilian Butcher - Peoria
9780 W Northern Ave, Peoria
No reviews yet
Margherita Pizza
$16.00
San Marzano tomato + fresh mozzarella + basil + e.v.o.o.
More about Sicilian Butcher - Peoria
SALADS • GYROS • FRENCH FRIES
Greek Palace
10006 W Happy Valley Rd, PEORIA
Avg 4.4
(946 reviews)
Margherita Pizza
$15.99
More about Greek Palace
Browse other tasty dishes in Peoria
Cheesecake
Avocado Toast
Tortas
Cake
Al Pastor Tacos
Bread Pudding
Turkey Clubs
Chicken Salad
More near Peoria to explore
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(429 restaurants)
Scottsdale
Avg 4.4
(210 restaurants)
Glendale
Avg 4.3
(67 restaurants)
Goodyear
Avg 4.6
(27 restaurants)
Surprise
Avg 4.3
(22 restaurants)
Avondale
Avg 4.6
(22 restaurants)
Cave Creek
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Paradise Valley
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Tolleson
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(429 restaurants)
Prescott
Avg 4.6
(24 restaurants)
Flagstaff
Avg 4.4
(65 restaurants)
Tucson
Avg 4.3
(186 restaurants)
Yuma
Avg 4
(41 restaurants)
Sierra Vista
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(769 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(955 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(563 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(732 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(924 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(1047 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston