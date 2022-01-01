Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie burritos in Peoria

Go
Peoria restaurants
Toast

Peoria restaurants that serve veggie burritos

Mochilero Kitchen AZ - SMB image

 

Mochilero Kitchen AZ - SMB

6791 West Happy Valley Road, Peoria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Veggie Burrito$11.00
More about Mochilero Kitchen AZ - SMB
Item pic

 

P83

8395 West Thunderbird, Peoria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
L - Veggie Burrito$7.99
Veggie Mix, Rice, Beans, Romaine, Pico, Queso Cheese, Guacmole & Lime Dressing
More about P83

Browse other tasty dishes in Peoria

Fish Tacos

Shrimp Burritos

Mac And Cheese

Short Ribs

Quesadillas

Chilaquiles

Bean Burritos

Tacos

Map

More near Peoria to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)

Scottsdale

Avg 4.4 (110 restaurants)

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Surprise

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Goodyear

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Cave Creek

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Paradise Valley

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Avondale

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Tolleson

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (97 restaurants)

Yuma

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Sierra Vista

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (456 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (514 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (678 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston