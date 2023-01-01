Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Burritos in
Peoria Heights
/
Peoria Heights
/
Burritos
Peoria Heights restaurants that serve burritos
Oliver's in the Heights
1231 East Samuel Ave, Peoria Heights
No reviews yet
Breakfast Burritos Sausage
$10.00
More about Oliver's in the Heights
TACOS
Cayenne
4542 N. Prospect Road, Peoria Heights
Avg 4.4
(718 reviews)
Brisket Burrito
$16.99
More about Cayenne
