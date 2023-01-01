Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Peoria Heights

Go
Peoria Heights restaurants
Toast

Peoria Heights restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Item pic

 

SlowHand Craft BBQ

4450 N Prospect Rd Suite S1, PEORIA Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Dipped & Dirty Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Fried chicken thigh on a sesame bun with pickled cabbage, hot pepper dip, pickles and Brightbird cheese spread. Make it spicy!
OG Brightbird Chicken Sandwich$12.00
The OG! It's timeless.
Fried chicken thigh seasoned with Bird Dust, served on a Martin's sesame bun with pickled cabbage, pickles, Sando Sauce and mayo.
More about SlowHand Craft BBQ
Oliver's in the Heights image

 

Oliver's in the Heights

1231 East Samuel Ave, Peoria Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Philly Sandwich$13.50
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.95
More about Oliver's in the Heights

Browse other tasty dishes in Peoria Heights

Chips And Salsa

Pretzels

Pudding

Nachos

Chicken Salad

Tacos

Chicken Tenders

Bread Pudding

Map

More near Peoria Heights to explore

Peoria

Avg 4.2 (37 restaurants)

Bloomington

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

Normal

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

East Peoria

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Morton

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Peru

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Peoria

Avg 4.2 (37 restaurants)

Bloomington

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (170 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (113 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (298 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (215 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (132 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (976 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston