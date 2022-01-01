Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chips and salsa in
Peoria Heights
/
Peoria Heights
/
Chips And Salsa
Peoria Heights restaurants that serve chips and salsa
Oliver's in the Heights
1231 East Samuel Ave, Peoria Heights
No reviews yet
Chips And Salsa
$7.00
More about Oliver's in the Heights
TACOS
Cayenne
4542 N. Prospect Road, Peoria Heights
Avg 4.4
(718 reviews)
Side Chips And Salsa
$2.99
Chips, Guac & Salsa
$9.99
Chips, Queso & Salsa
$9.99
More about Cayenne
