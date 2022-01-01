Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chips and salsa in Peoria Heights

Go
Peoria Heights restaurants
Toast

Peoria Heights restaurants that serve chips and salsa

Oliver's in the Heights image

 

Oliver's in the Heights

1231 East Samuel Ave, Peoria Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chips And Salsa$7.00
More about Oliver's in the Heights
Cayenne image

TACOS

Cayenne

4542 N. Prospect Road, Peoria Heights

Avg 4.4 (718 reviews)
Takeout
Side Chips And Salsa$2.99
Chips, Guac & Salsa$9.99
Chips, Queso & Salsa$9.99
More about Cayenne

Browse other tasty dishes in Peoria Heights

Chicken Salad

Pretzels

Nachos

Salmon

Waffles

Map

More near Peoria Heights to explore

Peoria

Avg 4.2 (31 restaurants)

Bloomington

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Normal

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

East Peoria

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Peru

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Morton

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Peoria

Avg 4.2 (31 restaurants)

Bloomington

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (130 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (237 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (168 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (107 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (848 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston