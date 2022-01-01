Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mac and cheese in Peoria Heights

Peoria Heights restaurants
Peoria Heights restaurants that serve mac and cheese

W.E. Sullivan's Irish Pub & Fare image

 

W.E. Sullivan's Irish Pub & Fare

4538 N. Prospect Road, Peoria Heights

Mac & Beer Cheese Side$5.00
Irish Mac & Cheese$12.00
Kids Mac & Cheese$5.00
Cayenne image

TACOS

Cayenne

4542 N. Prospect Road, Peoria Heights

Avg 4.4 (718 reviews)
Kids Mac n Cheese$8.99
