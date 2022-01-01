Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Mac and cheese in
Peoria Heights
/
Peoria Heights
/
Mac And Cheese
Peoria Heights restaurants that serve mac and cheese
W.E. Sullivan's Irish Pub & Fare
4538 N. Prospect Road, Peoria Heights
No reviews yet
Mac & Beer Cheese Side
$5.00
Irish Mac & Cheese
$12.00
Kids Mac & Cheese
$5.00
More about W.E. Sullivan's Irish Pub & Fare
TACOS
Cayenne
4542 N. Prospect Road, Peoria Heights
Avg 4.4
(718 reviews)
Kids Mac n Cheese
$8.99
More about Cayenne
