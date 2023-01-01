Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Mozzarella sticks in
Peoria Heights
/
Peoria Heights
/
Mozzarella Sticks
Peoria Heights restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks
Schooner's Peoria Heights - 730 E War Memorial Dr
730 E War Memorial Dr, Peoria
No reviews yet
Mozzarella Sticks
$7.50
More about Schooner's Peoria Heights - 730 E War Memorial Dr
Oliver's in the Heights
1231 East Samuel Ave, Peoria Heights
No reviews yet
Mozzarella Sticks
$9.50
More about Oliver's in the Heights
Browse other tasty dishes in Peoria Heights
Reuben
Waffles
Chicken Tenders
Pudding
Bread Pudding
Tacos
Mac And Cheese
Nachos
More near Peoria Heights to explore
Peoria
Avg 4.2
(35 restaurants)
Bloomington
Avg 4.6
(30 restaurants)
Normal
Avg 4.2
(14 restaurants)
East Peoria
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Ottawa
Avg 4.9
(7 restaurants)
Morton
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Peru
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Pontiac
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Peoria
Avg 4.2
(35 restaurants)
Bloomington
Avg 4.6
(30 restaurants)
Pontiac
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Ottawa
Avg 4.9
(7 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.5
(34 restaurants)
Decatur
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.5
(161 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(111 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(289 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(205 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(123 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(959 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston