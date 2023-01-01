Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mozzarella sticks in Peoria Heights

Go
Peoria Heights restaurants
Toast

Peoria Heights restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks

Consumer pic

 

Schooner's Peoria Heights - 730 E War Memorial Dr

730 E War Memorial Dr, Peoria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mozzarella Sticks$7.50
More about Schooner's Peoria Heights - 730 E War Memorial Dr
Oliver's in the Heights image

 

Oliver's in the Heights

1231 East Samuel Ave, Peoria Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mozzarella Sticks$9.50
More about Oliver's in the Heights

Browse other tasty dishes in Peoria Heights

Reuben

Waffles

Chicken Tenders

Pudding

Bread Pudding

Tacos

Mac And Cheese

Nachos

Map

More near Peoria Heights to explore

Peoria

Avg 4.2 (35 restaurants)

Bloomington

Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)

Normal

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

East Peoria

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Morton

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Peru

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Peoria

Avg 4.2 (35 restaurants)

Bloomington

Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (161 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (111 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (289 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (205 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (123 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (959 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston