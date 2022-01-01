Pretzels in
Peoria Heights
/
Peoria Heights
/
Pretzels
Peoria Heights restaurants that serve pretzels
W.E. Sullivan's Irish Pub & Fare
4538 N. Prospect Road, Peoria Heights
No reviews yet
Pretzel Bowl
$10.00
More about W.E. Sullivan's Irish Pub & Fare
Oliver's in the Heights
1231 East Samuel Ave, Peoria Heights
No reviews yet
Pub Pretzel
$10.00
More about Oliver's in the Heights
