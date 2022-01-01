Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Peoria Heights

Peoria Heights restaurants
Peoria Heights restaurants that serve quesadillas

Oliver's in the Heights image

 

Oliver's in the Heights

1231 East Samuel Ave, Peoria Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Bacon Quesadilla$11.95
Chicken Quesadilla$11.95
More about Oliver's in the Heights
Cayenne image

TACOS

Cayenne

4542 N. Prospect Road, Peoria Heights

Avg 4.4 (718 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Chicken Quesadilla$8.99
Kids Cheese Quesadilla$8.99
Cheese Quesadilla$12.99
More about Cayenne

