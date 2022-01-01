Peoria restaurants you'll love
Peoria's top cuisines
Must-try Peoria restaurants
More about Obed and Isaac's-Peoria
Obed and Isaac's-Peoria
321 NE Madison Ave, Peoria
|Popular items
|Horseshoe
|$14.00
Open faced sandwich begins with thick sliced toasted bread, your choice of meat, smothered with a secret cheese sauce, then topped with french fries.
|Stinger Burger
|$14.00
Pub burger with onion rings, cheddar cheese, bbq sauce, and bacon on a pretzel rolls.
|Honey, Goat & Bacon
|$14.50
Smokey bacon, goat cheese, braised onions, dates, italian cheese blend, and drizzled with sweet honey.
More about ONE WORLD
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
ONE WORLD
1245 W Main St, Peoria
|Popular items
|Hell of a Burger
|$13.69
Your choice of cheese: American, Swiss, mozzarella, or bleu cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomato & onion.
|Double Hummus
|$11.29
Our original recipe: puréed chickpeas, lemon, garlic, and tahini garnished with extra virgin olive oil & paprika. Served with grilled pita bread.
|Impossible Burger
|$14.69
Vegan patty served on a brioche bun with your choice of cheese: American, Swiss, mozzarella, or bleu cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion & pickles.
More about The Original Pancake House Peoria
The Original Pancake House Peoria
7425 North Grand Prairie Drive, Peoria
|Popular items
|Biscuits & Gravy
Rich thick country gravy with sausage over biscuits.
|Western Omelette
|$13.25
Filled with peppers, ham, onions and cheddar cheese.
|Build Your Own Omelette
|$13.25
Our fluffy omelette filled with your choice of 2 toppings.
More about Industry Brewing
Industry Brewing
8012 N. Hale Ave, Peoria
|Popular items
|House Burger
|$12.99
|Pulled Pork
|$12.99
|Fried Chicken
|$13.99
More about Cyds in the Park - upstairs Grill + Star Bar
Cyds in the Park - upstairs Grill + Star Bar
5805 North Knoxville Avenue, Peoria
|Popular items
|Greek Chicken Salad
|$12.75
Crunchy hand-torn romaine lettuce topped with feta, red onion, tomato, pepperoncini's , cucumber, Kalamata olives, lemon-parmesan + herb baked, all natural chicken breast, and served with our house-made Greek vinaigrette (dressing on the side always!) Comes with a house-baked garlic-herb breadstick.
|Build Your Own Burger
|$13.75
1/2 lb. fresh, all-beef burger char-grilled to the temperature of your liking + loaded up with all of your favorite toppings on a brioche bun.
|Side Salad
|$5.50
Hand-torn leaf + Romain mix topped with purple onion, tomato, cucumber. House-made balsamic vinaigrette served on the side.
More about The Jerk Hut
The Jerk Hut
1200 W Main St, Peoria
|Popular items
|Jerk Pork Ribs
|$13.99
Jerk Entrées come with Red Beans and Rice + 2 Sides of your choice
|Jerk Chicken (White)
|$14.99
Jerk Entrées come with Red Beans and Rice + 2 Sides of your choice
|Jerk Catfish
|$14.99
Jerk Entrées come with Red Beans and Rice + 2 Sides of your choice
More about The Noshery
The Noshery
6035 N Knoxville Ave., Peoria
|Popular items
|Barbacoa Taco
|$3.95
Braised pork street taco with cilantro, lime, red onion, and radish on a flour tortilla.
|Pescado Taco
|$4.50
Grilled whitefish taco with cilantro, lime, red onion, and radish on a flour tortilla.
|Carne Asada Taco
|$4.50
Grilled steak street taco with cilantro, lime, red onion, and radish on a flour tortilla.
More about Thyme Kitchen and Craft Beers
GRILL
Thyme Kitchen and Craft Beers
736 SW Washington, Peoria
|Popular items
|Nutella Bites
|$8.00
|Lacquered Salmon
|$26.00
|Meatloaf Sandwich
|$14.00
More about Kenny’s Westside Pub
WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Kenny’s Westside Pub
112 SW Jefferson Ave, Peoria
|Popular items
|Wings
|$14.95
8 WINGS PER ORDER, WITH RANCH ON THE SIDE. CHOOSE ONE WING SAUCE PER ORDER
|Chicken Wrap
|$12.95
|Chicken Sandwich
|$10.95
More about Childers Eatery
FRENCH FRIES
Childers Eatery
5201 W War Memorial Dr #260, Peoria
|Popular items
|Naan Grilled Cheese
|$11.49
Romano garlic crusted naan, oven roasted tomatoes, arugula, caramelized onion, cheddar, Monterey jack, American cheese, balsamic reduction. Served with smoky chipotle tomato cream soup with mascarpone and Meyer lemon vinaigrette dressed spring greens.
|Steak Burger
|$10.49
Our half pound specialty ground Angus brisket, short rib and chuck served on a brioche bun with Romano garlic Kennebec French fries.
|Chipotle Bacon Chicken Tacos
|$10.49
Herb grilled chicken, Applewood bacon, julienned poblano & red peppers, caramelized onions, avocado, ancho chipotle superfood slaw. Served with chili cheddar dusted tortilla chips and salsa.
More about BLACK BAND Distillery
BLACK BAND Distillery
1000 SW Adams St, Peoria
|Popular items
|8:30 PM
|$150.00
Four course dinner with prix fixe menu. Substitutions can NOT be made.
Final cost is $200/couple after tax and gratuity. You may purchase up to two tickets for a total of four people.
|6:30 PM
|$150.00
Four course dinner with prix fixe menu. Substitutions can NOT be made.
Final cost is $200/couple after tax and gratuity. You may purchase up to two tickets for a total of four people.
|8:00 PM
|$150.00
Four course dinner with prix fixe menu. Substitutions can NOT be made.
Final cost is $200/couple after tax and gratuity. You may purchase up to two tickets for a total of four people.
More about Childers Eatery
Childers Eatery
5805 N Humbolt Ave #5, Peoria
|Popular items
|Naan Grilled Cheese
|$11.49
Romano garlic crusted naan, oven roasted tomatoes, arugula, caramelized onion, cheddar, Monterey jack, American cheese, balsamic reduction. Served with smoky chipotle tomato cream soup with mascarpone and Meyer lemon vinaigrette dressed spring greens.
|Chipotle Bacon Chicken Tacos
|$10.49
Herb grilled chicken, Applewood bacon, julienned poblano & red peppers, caramelized onions, avocado, ancho chipotle superfood slaw. Served with chili cheddar dusted tortilla chips and salsa.
|Steak Burger
|$10.49
Our half pound specialty ground Angus brisket, short rib and chuck served on a brioche bun with Romano garlic Kennebec French fries.
More about FaireCoffee
FaireCoffee
5201 W War Memorial, Peoria
|Popular items
|Soup
|$6.50
served with sour cream, cheddar, and croutons on the side
|Hot Latte
|$4.25
Espresso, steamed milk, and flavor if desired
|Smoothie
|$5.25
Made with milk, juice, & fresh fruit you can pick any combo of fruit
More about Dac's Smokehouse
Dac's Smokehouse
1200 W Main St Store 11, Peoria
|Popular items
|Pulled Pork Wrap
|$11.00
|Dac’s Horseshoe
|$13.00
|Barbecue Nachos
|$11.00
More about Sugar Wood Fired Bistro and Gourmet Treats
PIZZA
Sugar Wood Fired Bistro and Gourmet Treats
826 SW Adams, Peoria
|Popular items
|Roast Salmon Salad
|$14.99
|Chicken Balsamico
|$11.99
|Mushroom Pizza
|$12.99
More about Country Club BBQ
BBQ
Country Club BBQ
2510 W Farmington Rd, WEST Peoria
|Popular items
|Rib Tips 1 LB
|$14.00
|Wings 20
|$30.00
|Wings 10
|$15.00
More about Childers Eatery
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Childers Eatery
3312 N University St, Peoria
|Popular items
|Steak Burger
|$10.49
Our half pound specialty ground Angus brisket, short rib and chuck served on a brioche bun with Romano garlic Kennebec French fries.
|Naan Grilled Cheese
|$11.49
Romano garlic crusted naan, oven roasted tomatoes, arugula, caramelized onion, cheddar, Monterey jack, American cheese, balsamic reduction. Served with smoky chipotle tomato cream soup with mascarpone and Meyer lemon vinaigrette dressed spring greens.
|Chipotle Bacon Chicken Tacos
|$10.49
Herb grilled chicken, Applewood bacon, julienned poblano & red peppers, caramelized onions, avocado, ancho chipotle superfood slaw. Served with chili cheddar dusted tortilla chips and salsa.
More about The Fieldhouse Bar and Grill
PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Fieldhouse Bar and Grill
1200 W Main St, Peoria
|Popular items
|Crispy Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$11.50
|House Burger 1/4lb
|$9.50
|Chicken Sandwich
|$9.50
More about Kelleher's Irish Pub & Eatery
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Kelleher's Irish Pub & Eatery
619 SW Water ST, Peoria