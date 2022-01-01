Peoria restaurants you'll love

Go
Peoria restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Peoria

Peoria's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Chicken
Gastropubs
Latin American
Scroll right

Must-try Peoria restaurants

Obed and Isaac's-Peoria image

 

Obed and Isaac's-Peoria

321 NE Madison Ave, Peoria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Horseshoe$14.00
Open faced sandwich begins with thick sliced toasted bread, your choice of meat, smothered with a secret cheese sauce, then topped with french fries.
Stinger Burger$14.00
Pub burger with onion rings, cheddar cheese, bbq sauce, and bacon on a pretzel rolls.
Honey, Goat & Bacon$14.50
Smokey bacon, goat cheese, braised onions, dates, italian cheese blend, and drizzled with sweet honey.
More about Obed and Isaac's-Peoria
ONE WORLD image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

ONE WORLD

1245 W Main St, Peoria

Avg 4.7 (7336 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Hell of a Burger$13.69
Your choice of cheese: American, Swiss, mozzarella, or bleu cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomato & onion.
Double Hummus$11.29
Our original recipe: puréed chickpeas, lemon, garlic, and tahini garnished with extra virgin olive oil & paprika. Served with grilled pita bread.
Impossible Burger$14.69
Vegan patty served on a brioche bun with your choice of cheese: American, Swiss, mozzarella, or bleu cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion & pickles.
More about ONE WORLD
The Original Pancake House Peoria image

 

The Original Pancake House Peoria

7425 North Grand Prairie Drive, Peoria

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Biscuits & Gravy
Rich thick country gravy with sausage over biscuits.
Western Omelette$13.25
Filled with peppers, ham, onions and cheddar cheese.
Build Your Own Omelette$13.25
Our fluffy omelette filled with your choice of 2 toppings.
More about The Original Pancake House Peoria
Industry Brewing image

 

Industry Brewing

8012 N. Hale Ave, Peoria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
House Burger$12.99
Pulled Pork$12.99
Fried Chicken$13.99
More about Industry Brewing
Cyds in the Park - upstairs Grill + Star Bar image

 

Cyds in the Park - upstairs Grill + Star Bar

5805 North Knoxville Avenue, Peoria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Greek Chicken Salad$12.75
Crunchy hand-torn romaine lettuce topped with feta, red onion, tomato, pepperoncini's , cucumber, Kalamata olives, lemon-parmesan + herb baked, all natural chicken breast, and served with our house-made Greek vinaigrette (dressing on the side always!) Comes with a house-baked garlic-herb breadstick.
Build Your Own Burger$13.75
1/2 lb. fresh, all-beef burger char-grilled to the temperature of your liking + loaded up with all of your favorite toppings on a brioche bun.
Side Salad$5.50
Hand-torn leaf + Romain mix topped with purple onion, tomato, cucumber. House-made balsamic vinaigrette served on the side.
More about Cyds in the Park - upstairs Grill + Star Bar
The Jerk Hut image

 

The Jerk Hut

1200 W Main St, Peoria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Jerk Pork Ribs$13.99
Jerk Entrées come with Red Beans and Rice + 2 Sides of your choice
Jerk Chicken (White)$14.99
Jerk Entrées come with Red Beans and Rice + 2 Sides of your choice
Jerk Catfish$14.99
Jerk Entrées come with Red Beans and Rice + 2 Sides of your choice
More about The Jerk Hut
The Noshery image

 

The Noshery

6035 N Knoxville Ave., Peoria

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Barbacoa Taco$3.95
Braised pork street taco with cilantro, lime, red onion, and radish on a flour tortilla.
Pescado Taco$4.50
Grilled whitefish taco with cilantro, lime, red onion, and radish on a flour tortilla.
Carne Asada Taco$4.50
Grilled steak street taco with cilantro, lime, red onion, and radish on a flour tortilla.
More about The Noshery
Thyme Kitchen and Craft Beers image

GRILL

Thyme Kitchen and Craft Beers

736 SW Washington, Peoria

Avg 4.5 (1067 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Nutella Bites$8.00
Lacquered Salmon$26.00
Meatloaf Sandwich$14.00
More about Thyme Kitchen and Craft Beers
Kenny’s Westside Pub image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Kenny’s Westside Pub

112 SW Jefferson Ave, Peoria

Avg 4.6 (574 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Wings$14.95
8 WINGS PER ORDER, WITH RANCH ON THE SIDE. CHOOSE ONE WING SAUCE PER ORDER
Chicken Wrap$12.95
Chicken Sandwich$10.95
More about Kenny’s Westside Pub
Childers Eatery image

FRENCH FRIES

Childers Eatery

5201 W War Memorial Dr #260, Peoria

Avg 3 (11 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Naan Grilled Cheese$11.49
Romano garlic crusted naan, oven roasted tomatoes, arugula, caramelized onion, cheddar, Monterey jack, American cheese, balsamic reduction. Served with smoky chipotle tomato cream soup with mascarpone and Meyer lemon vinaigrette dressed spring greens.
Steak Burger$10.49
Our half pound specialty ground Angus brisket, short rib and chuck served on a brioche bun with Romano garlic Kennebec French fries.
Chipotle Bacon Chicken Tacos$10.49
Herb grilled chicken, Applewood bacon, julienned poblano & red peppers, caramelized onions, avocado, ancho chipotle superfood slaw. Served with chili cheddar dusted tortilla chips and salsa.
More about Childers Eatery
Banner pic

 

BLACK BAND Distillery

1000 SW Adams St, Peoria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
8:30 PM$150.00
Four course dinner with prix fixe menu. Substitutions can NOT be made.
Final cost is $200/couple after tax and gratuity. You may purchase up to two tickets for a total of four people.
6:30 PM$150.00
Four course dinner with prix fixe menu. Substitutions can NOT be made.
Final cost is $200/couple after tax and gratuity. You may purchase up to two tickets for a total of four people.
8:00 PM$150.00
Four course dinner with prix fixe menu. Substitutions can NOT be made.
Final cost is $200/couple after tax and gratuity. You may purchase up to two tickets for a total of four people.
More about BLACK BAND Distillery
Childers Eatery image

 

Childers Eatery

5805 N Humbolt Ave #5, Peoria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Naan Grilled Cheese$11.49
Romano garlic crusted naan, oven roasted tomatoes, arugula, caramelized onion, cheddar, Monterey jack, American cheese, balsamic reduction. Served with smoky chipotle tomato cream soup with mascarpone and Meyer lemon vinaigrette dressed spring greens.
Chipotle Bacon Chicken Tacos$10.49
Herb grilled chicken, Applewood bacon, julienned poblano & red peppers, caramelized onions, avocado, ancho chipotle superfood slaw. Served with chili cheddar dusted tortilla chips and salsa.
Steak Burger$10.49
Our half pound specialty ground Angus brisket, short rib and chuck served on a brioche bun with Romano garlic Kennebec French fries.
More about Childers Eatery
FaireCoffee image

 

FaireCoffee

5201 W War Memorial, Peoria

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Soup$6.50
served with sour cream, cheddar, and croutons on the side
Hot Latte$4.25
Espresso, steamed milk, and flavor if desired
Smoothie$5.25
Made with milk, juice, & fresh fruit you can pick any combo of fruit
More about FaireCoffee
Dac's Smokehouse image

 

Dac's Smokehouse

1200 W Main St Store 11, Peoria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pulled Pork Wrap$11.00
Dac’s Horseshoe$13.00
Barbecue Nachos$11.00
More about Dac's Smokehouse
Sugar Wood Fired Bistro and Gourmet Treats image

PIZZA

Sugar Wood Fired Bistro and Gourmet Treats

826 SW Adams, Peoria

Avg 4.4 (1357 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Roast Salmon Salad$14.99
Chicken Balsamico$11.99
Mushroom Pizza$12.99
More about Sugar Wood Fired Bistro and Gourmet Treats
Country Club BBQ image

BBQ

Country Club BBQ

2510 W Farmington Rd, WEST Peoria

Avg 4 (71 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Rib Tips 1 LB$14.00
Wings 20$30.00
Wings 10$15.00
More about Country Club BBQ
Childers Eatery image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Childers Eatery

3312 N University St, Peoria

Avg 4.4 (1186 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Steak Burger$10.49
Our half pound specialty ground Angus brisket, short rib and chuck served on a brioche bun with Romano garlic Kennebec French fries.
Naan Grilled Cheese$11.49
Romano garlic crusted naan, oven roasted tomatoes, arugula, caramelized onion, cheddar, Monterey jack, American cheese, balsamic reduction. Served with smoky chipotle tomato cream soup with mascarpone and Meyer lemon vinaigrette dressed spring greens.
Chipotle Bacon Chicken Tacos$10.49
Herb grilled chicken, Applewood bacon, julienned poblano & red peppers, caramelized onions, avocado, ancho chipotle superfood slaw. Served with chili cheddar dusted tortilla chips and salsa.
More about Childers Eatery
The Fieldhouse Bar and Grill image

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Fieldhouse Bar and Grill

1200 W Main St, Peoria

Avg 4.4 (3688 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.50
House Burger 1/4lb$9.50
Chicken Sandwich$9.50
More about The Fieldhouse Bar and Grill
Rumbergers Wings image

 

Rumbergers Wings

3125 N. University St., Peoria

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Rumbergers Wings
Kelleher's Irish Pub & Eatery image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Kelleher's Irish Pub & Eatery

619 SW Water ST, Peoria

Avg 4 (473 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Kelleher's Irish Pub & Eatery
Cyd's in the Park - downstairs Take Away Market image

 

Cyd's in the Park - downstairs Take Away Market

5805 N Knoxville, peoria

Avg 4.2 (473 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Cyd's in the Park - downstairs Take Away Market

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Peoria

Tacos

Hash Browns

Salmon

Steak Burgers

Pancakes

Muffins

Naan

Grits

Map

More near Peoria to explore

Bloomington

Avg 4.7 (19 restaurants)

Normal

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

East Peoria

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Ottawa

No reviews yet

Peoria Heights

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Morton

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Peru

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bloomington

Avg 4.7 (19 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Ottawa

No reviews yet

Springfield

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston