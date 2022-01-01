Peoria cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in Peoria
More about ONE WORLD
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
ONE WORLD
1245 W Main St, Peoria
|Popular items
|Hell of a Burger
|$13.69
Your choice of cheese: American, Swiss, mozzarella, or bleu cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomato & onion.
|Double Hummus
|$11.29
Our original recipe: puréed chickpeas, lemon, garlic, and tahini garnished with extra virgin olive oil & paprika. Served with grilled pita bread.
|Impossible Burger
|$14.69
Vegan patty served on a brioche bun with your choice of cheese: American, Swiss, mozzarella, or bleu cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion & pickles.
More about Cyds in the Park - upstairs Grill + Star Bar
Cyds in the Park - upstairs Grill + Star Bar
5805 North Knoxville Avenue, Peoria
|Popular items
|Greek Chicken Salad
|$12.75
Crunchy hand-torn romaine lettuce topped with feta, red onion, tomato, pepperoncini's , cucumber, Kalamata olives, lemon-parmesan + herb baked, all natural chicken breast, and served with our house-made Greek vinaigrette (dressing on the side always!) Comes with a house-baked garlic-herb breadstick.
|Build Your Own Burger
|$13.75
1/2 lb. fresh, all-beef burger char-grilled to the temperature of your liking + loaded up with all of your favorite toppings on a brioche bun.
|Side Salad
|$5.50
Hand-torn leaf + Romain mix topped with purple onion, tomato, cucumber. House-made balsamic vinaigrette served on the side.
More about FaireCoffee
FaireCoffee
5201 W War Memorial, Peoria
|Popular items
|Iced Latte
|$4.75
Espresso, milk, and flavors if desired
|Smoothie
|$5.25
Made with milk, juice, & fresh fruit you can pick any combo of fruit
|Hot Cocoa
|$3.75
Dark cocoa steamed with milk