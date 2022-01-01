Peoria cafés you'll love

ONE WORLD image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

ONE WORLD

1245 W Main St, Peoria

Avg 4.7 (7336 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Hell of a Burger$13.69
Your choice of cheese: American, Swiss, mozzarella, or bleu cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomato & onion.
Double Hummus$11.29
Our original recipe: puréed chickpeas, lemon, garlic, and tahini garnished with extra virgin olive oil & paprika. Served with grilled pita bread.
Impossible Burger$14.69
Vegan patty served on a brioche bun with your choice of cheese: American, Swiss, mozzarella, or bleu cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion & pickles.
More about ONE WORLD
Cyds in the Park - upstairs Grill + Star Bar image

 

Cyds in the Park - upstairs Grill + Star Bar

5805 North Knoxville Avenue, Peoria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Greek Chicken Salad$12.75
Crunchy hand-torn romaine lettuce topped with feta, red onion, tomato, pepperoncini's , cucumber, Kalamata olives, lemon-parmesan + herb baked, all natural chicken breast, and served with our house-made Greek vinaigrette (dressing on the side always!) Comes with a house-baked garlic-herb breadstick.
Build Your Own Burger$13.75
1/2 lb. fresh, all-beef burger char-grilled to the temperature of your liking + loaded up with all of your favorite toppings on a brioche bun.
Side Salad$5.50
Hand-torn leaf + Romain mix topped with purple onion, tomato, cucumber. House-made balsamic vinaigrette served on the side.
More about Cyds in the Park - upstairs Grill + Star Bar
FaireCoffee image

 

FaireCoffee

5201 W War Memorial, Peoria

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Iced Latte$4.75
Espresso, milk, and flavors if desired
Smoothie$5.25
Made with milk, juice, & fresh fruit you can pick any combo of fruit
Hot Cocoa$3.75
Dark cocoa steamed with milk
More about FaireCoffee
Cyd's in the Park - downstairs Take Away Market image

 

Cyd's in the Park - downstairs Take Away Market

5805 N Knoxville, peoria

Avg 4.2 (473 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Cyd's in the Park - downstairs Take Away Market

