Peoria sandwich spots you'll love

Must-try sandwich spots in Peoria
Childers Eatery
5805 N Humbolt Ave #5, Peoria
|Popular items
|Steak Burger
|$10.49
Our half pound specialty ground Angus brisket, short rib and chuck served on a brioche bun with Romano garlic Kennebec French fries.
|Food Coma - Scrambled
|$12.99
Scrambled, half pound fried pork tenderloin, sausage gravy, hash browns.
|Chipotle Bacon Chicken Tacos
|$10.49
Herb grilled chicken, Applewood bacon, julienned poblano & red peppers, caramelized onions, avocado, ancho chipotle superfood slaw. Served with chili cheddar dusted tortilla chips and salsa.
Dac's Smokehouse
1200 W Main St Store 11, Peoria
|Popular items
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$11.00
|Brisket Sandwich
|$12.00
|1/2 Rack Ribs
|$22.00
