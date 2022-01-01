Peoria sandwich spots you'll love

Toast

Must-try sandwich spots in Peoria

Childers Eatery image

 

Childers Eatery

5805 N Humbolt Ave #5, Peoria

Steak Burger$10.49
Our half pound specialty ground Angus brisket, short rib and chuck served on a brioche bun with Romano garlic Kennebec French fries.
Food Coma - Scrambled$12.99
Scrambled, half pound fried pork tenderloin, sausage gravy, hash browns.
Chipotle Bacon Chicken Tacos$10.49
Herb grilled chicken, Applewood bacon, julienned poblano & red peppers, caramelized onions, avocado, ancho chipotle superfood slaw. Served with chili cheddar dusted tortilla chips and salsa.
Dac's Smokehouse image

 

Dac's Smokehouse

1200 W Main St Store 11, Peoria

Pulled Pork Sandwich$11.00
Brisket Sandwich$12.00
1/2 Rack Ribs$22.00
Childers Eatery image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Childers Eatery

3312 N University St, Peoria

Avg 4.4 (1186 reviews)
Food Coma - Scrambled$12.99
Scrambled, half pound fried pork tenderloin, sausage gravy, hash browns.
Chipotle Bacon Chicken Tacos$10.49
Herb grilled chicken, Applewood bacon, julienned poblano & red peppers, caramelized onions, avocado, ancho chipotle superfood slaw. Served with chili cheddar dusted tortilla chips and salsa.
Steak Burger$10.49
Our half pound specialty ground Angus brisket, short rib and chuck served on a brioche bun with Romano garlic Kennebec French fries.
