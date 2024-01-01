Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Banana pudding in Peoria

Peoria restaurants
Peoria restaurants that serve banana pudding

Ardor Bread & Provisions - Cafe - 301 SW Water Street

301 SW Water Street, Peoria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Banana Pudding Brioche$4.50
More about Ardor Bread & Provisions - Cafe - 301 SW Water Street
Country Club BBQ image

BBQ

Country Club BBQ

2510 W Farmington Rd, WEST Peoria

Avg 4 (71 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Banana Pudding$7.00
More about Country Club BBQ

