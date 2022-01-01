Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Boneless wings in Peoria

Go
Peoria restaurants
Toast

Peoria restaurants that serve boneless wings

Industry Brewing image

 

Industry Brewing

8012 N. Hale Ave, Peoria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Boneless Wings$13.99
More about Industry Brewing
The Fieldhouse Bar and Grill image

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Fieldhouse Bar and Grill

1200 W Main St, Peoria

Avg 4.4 (3688 reviews)
Takeout
BONELESS WINGS$9.50
More about The Fieldhouse Bar and Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Peoria

Hummus

Mac And Cheese

Salmon

Chicken Wraps

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Chilaquiles

Asian Salad

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Map

More near Peoria to explore

Bloomington

Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)

Normal

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

East Peoria

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Peoria Heights

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Peru

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Morton

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bloomington

Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (212 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (156 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (143 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (457 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (134 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (239 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston