Buffalo chicken salad in Peoria

Peoria restaurants
Peoria restaurants that serve buffalo chicken salad

Cyds in the Park - upstairs Grill + Star Bar image

 

Cyds in the Park - upstairs Grill + Star Bar

5805 North Knoxville Avenue, Peoria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad$12.75
Mixed kale + romaine lettuce topped with warm blackened chicken, bleu cheese, house-pickled carrots, celery + onion, fresh tomatoes and za'atar breadcrumbs. Hot sauce + our house made Caesar dressing served on the side with a house-baked garlic-herb breadstick. *dressing does contain raw, pasteurized egg.
More about Cyds in the Park - upstairs Grill + Star Bar
The Fieldhouse Bar and Grill image

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Fieldhouse Bar and Grill

1200 W Main St, Peoria

Avg 4.4 (3688 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Salad$11.50
More about The Fieldhouse Bar and Grill

