Buffalo chicken salad in Peoria

Cyds in the Park - upstairs Grill + Star Bar
5805 North Knoxville Avenue, Peoria
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$12.75
Mixed kale + romaine lettuce topped with warm blackened chicken, bleu cheese, house-pickled carrots, celery + onion, fresh tomatoes and za'atar breadcrumbs. Hot sauce + our house made Caesar dressing served on the side with a house-baked garlic-herb breadstick. *dressing does contain raw, pasteurized egg.