Burritos in Peoria
Peoria restaurants that serve burritos
More about Childers Eatery
FRENCH FRIES
Childers Eatery
5201 W War Memorial Dr #260, Peoria
|Breakfast Burrito
|$11.49
Herb grilled chicken, chorizo, potatoes, scrambled eggs, black bean spread, cheddar & Monterey Jack cheese, tomato basil flour tortilla. Served with hash browns, fire roasted salsa & sour cream.
More about Childers Eatery
Childers Eatery
5805 N Humbolt Ave #5, Peoria
|Breakfast Burrito
|$11.49
Herb grilled chicken, chorizo, potatoes, scrambled eggs, black bean spread, cheddar & Monterey Jack cheese, tomato basil flour tortilla. Served with hash browns, fire roasted salsa & sour cream.
More about Childers Eatery
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Childers Eatery
3312 N University St, Peoria
|Breakfast Burrito
|$11.49
Herb grilled chicken, chorizo, potatoes, scrambled eggs, black bean spread, cheddar & Monterey Jack cheese, tomato basil flour tortilla. Served with hash browns, fire roasted salsa & sour cream.