Burritos in Peoria

Peoria restaurants
Peoria restaurants that serve burritos

Childers Eatery image

FRENCH FRIES

Childers Eatery

5201 W War Memorial Dr #260, Peoria

Avg 3 (11 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$11.49
Herb grilled chicken, chorizo, potatoes, scrambled eggs, black bean spread, cheddar & Monterey Jack cheese, tomato basil flour tortilla. Served with hash browns, fire roasted salsa & sour cream.
More about Childers Eatery
Childers Eatery image

 

Childers Eatery

5805 N Humbolt Ave #5, Peoria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$11.49
Herb grilled chicken, chorizo, potatoes, scrambled eggs, black bean spread, cheddar & Monterey Jack cheese, tomato basil flour tortilla. Served with hash browns, fire roasted salsa & sour cream.
More about Childers Eatery
Childers Eatery image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Childers Eatery

3312 N University St, Peoria

Avg 4.4 (1186 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$11.49
Herb grilled chicken, chorizo, potatoes, scrambled eggs, black bean spread, cheddar & Monterey Jack cheese, tomato basil flour tortilla. Served with hash browns, fire roasted salsa & sour cream.
More about Childers Eatery

